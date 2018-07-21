Sony Xperia XA2 Plus features gorgeous 6-inch 2:1 display

Sony has announced a new Xperia XA2 Plus Android smartphone, bringing its flagship features and design to the midrange segment.

The new Xperia XA2 Plus handset sports large 6-inch display with a full HD+ resolution, an 18:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection for extra durability and scratch resistance.

It also marks the first time that Sony packs its High-Resolution Audio technology into a midrange smartphone, which is expected to hit the market at an affordable price point.

“Our super mid-range line inherits everything we love about the Sony innovations at the premium end of our portfolio,” says Hideyuki Furumi, Sony Mobile Communications executive deputy president. “Xperia XA2 Plus further improves on that with a reimagined 18:9 display, Sony’s Hi-Res Audio and powerful camera technology, to offer a unique content consumption and creation device for consumers at this section of the market.”

The Xperia XA2 Plus is a mid-range smartphone. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor under the hood, paired with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. For a midranger, that’s not bad at all.

The smartphone comes in two configurations, offering 32 GB or 64 GB of native storage space.

Other specs include a 23-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie cam with a wide-angle lens, and a hefty 3,580 mAh battery that should deliver a good performance on a single charge, even with a large display to power.

Sony says that its new Xperia XA2 Plus will hit the market sometime in late August, but it doesn’t mention any specific release date.

