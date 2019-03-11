Sohar University holds translation day

Suhar: Sohar University’s Faculty of Language Studies organised a translation day on March 6. Translators, translation service providers and interpreters as well as the University alumni participated in panel discussions and discussed issues related to translation quality, training, employment and skills. The event aimed at enhancing the knowledge and experience of translation students from various Omani higher education institutions by utilising the experience and professional expertise of translators. During the event, a number of papers addressing such various topics as subtitling, translation of stories, technical and legal texts as well as the use of translation software and other translation-related issues were also presented by students in three parallel sessions.

Related