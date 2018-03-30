Sohar spoil Seeb comeback

Khalifa al Jawhari’s stunning strike spoiled Seeb’s dream of a comeback in the His Majesty’s Cup semifinal second leg match at the Seeb Stadium on Friday. Sohar, who had a 4-1 advantage from the first leg of the semifinal, withstood a Seeb challenge to lose 2-1 in a thrilling encounter but prevailed with an aggregate score of 5-3 to move into the final.

In the 68th minute, Khalifa received a cross which a Seeb defender failed to clear. The lanky Sohar player turned around to hit a powerful grounder which rushed past a diving Seeb goalkeeper to the right-hand corner of the net. Seeb could no capitalise on a red card for Sohar’s Kole, who got his second yellow card of the match, in the 86th minute.

Seeb pressed hard from the start as Amjad al Harthi netted in the fifth minute of the match.

Amjad, who got a scooped ball from his team-mate, headed over the advancing Sohar goalkeeper on one bounce and then unleashed a strong header which beat the onrushing Sohar defenders for the opening goal of the match. The early goal in the match, which Seeb needed to win 4-0 to qualify for the final, send the home fans into jubilation.

In the 43rd minute, Seeb increased the lead by 2-0 when Marwan Taeeb al Siyabi managed to put the ball into Sohar net past the goalkeeper who had a touch to it.

In the 15th minute, Seeb got a freekick just in front of Sohar penalty box for a foul. The freekick by the Seeb forward brilliantly moved past the wall, but Sohar goalkeeper produced an acrobatic save to put it over the bar.

