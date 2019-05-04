Sohar International wins Excellence Award

Muscat: With a new brand that focuses on enabling people win, Sohar International was conferred with the prestigious ‘Excellence in New Brand Identity Award’ at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2019 held on April 30 at the Sheraton Oman Hotel. The award was presented by Tahir Salim al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman to Khalil Salim al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer, Sohar International. The Oman Banking & Finance Awards were powered by OER and it was co-located with The New Age Banking Summit supported by Information Technology Authority (ITA) and Oman Banks Association (OBA).

The Award is a recognition of Sohar International’s new brand identity that was unveiled in December 2018, and is set to redefine banking beyond the mere provision of conventional financial services. The citation of the Award recognised Sohar International’s vision to become a leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities and people prosper and grow. Ahmed al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International said, “We are delighted to win the ‘Excellence in New Brand Identity Award’ as it reflects the strength, potential and promise of our new brand identity. Our new brand reflects our futuristic vision which is underpinned by five key pillars: purpose, promise, principles, personality and experience. The purpose encompasses the renewed organisational belief of helping people win by delivering banking for their ever changing world, which is supported by the promise of responsive banking services for people to reach any goal.

Our behaviours will be based on simple principles: The principle of more velocity that everything we do will be made simple and fast; the principle of more value that everything will be made relevant and connected to our customers’ world; and the principle of more vision that everything is geared towards progress, liberating new thinking and demonstrated by our professional teams who embrace the personality of being sharp, human and unstoppable that will be felt through any interactions.”

