Sohar Aluminium-funded OAD centre opens

SUHAR: The Oman Association for the Disabled’s (OAD) new Suhar Centre funded by Sohar Aluminium was officially inaugurated by Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources. The building will enable and empower Suhar’s disabled community and allow them to lead healthy and enriched lives in a stimulating, caring and nurturing environment.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, more than 350 people with disabilities along with their families will benefit from the centre annually. It will provide services that will help them overcome physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments, giving them an opportunity to become active members of society and improve their quality of life.

Eng Said bin Mohammed al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium, said, “Human development is the very foundation in achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. Each member of society can play an important role in advancing our nation.

This new centre is our contribution to breaking down the barriers facing disabled people and recognising the unique and valuable contribution each person can make.” Over the last decade, Sohar Aluminium has become a trusted leader, fostering strong and close ties with the surrounding communities where it operates. The company regularly identifies and addresses means to bring value, wealth, and prosperity to the Al Batinah Governorate through a number of investments, sponsorships, awareness campaigns, charity drives and educational programmes. It also supports and encourages employees to help by actively volunteering.