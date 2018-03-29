Sohar, Al Nasr hold advantage

Seeb, Al Shabab look for a comeback in HM Cup semifinals

The His Majesty’s Cup football semifinals second leg kick off on Friday with Seeb hosting Sohar at the Seeb Stadium and Al Nasr play against Al Shabab at Salalah Sports Complex. The match at the Seeb Stadium will begin at 5:40 pm, while it will start at 8.30 pm in Salalah.

In the first leg of the semifinals, Sohar thrashed Seeb 4-1, whereas Al Nasr beat Al Shabab 3-1 on March 16.

Friday’s matches will decide the two top clubs for the HM Cup final showdown on April, 5.

Sohar will enter the match with better advantage compared to Seeb. They need a win or draw to qualify for the final.

Sohar will be keen to reach the final and nearing their dream to clinch the coveted title for first time in their history.

Seeb, on the other hand, will look to their fans for the inspiration.

Seeb is well known club that has a wide fan base and the players would want to achieve victory for their supporters.

A strong home crowd is likely to increase the pressure on the visiting side as well. However, Seeb have a difficult task in the match.

They have to score four goals without letting Sohar score any goal in order to qualify for the final.

Seeb played last four matches in the first league division, against Rustaq, Sur, Majees and Bahla, finishing with one victory, one draw and two defeats.

Seeb will play the Friday’s match under new head coach Musabah al Saadi. The former coach of Al Suwaiq is an experienced campaigner especially in the local tournaments.

In Salalah, Al Nasr have some advantage over Al Shabab. Al Nasr will enter the final if they manage a victory or draw.

Al Nasr head coach Hamza al Jamal would want the players to boost their defence as a draw is enough to see them through, and to organise quick counter-attacks.

Oman national team players Jameel al Yahmadi and Ishad Obaid joined the training sessions of Al Shabab recently after their participation with the national team against Palestine on Tuesday. Al Yahmadi and Obaid are key players for Al Shabab coach Ali al Khanbashi.

The Al Shabab players will be looking forward to score three goals and overcome the deficit against Al Nasr to set up a spot in the title-clash.

Adil Al Balushi

Share on: WhatsApp