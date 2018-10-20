Sohar-3 kicks off final tests to start commercial operations in Q1 2019

MUSCAT, OCT 20 – Shinas Generating Company SAOC (SGC), the developing company of Sohar-3 Power Plant, has announced Q1 of 2019 to commence commercial operations. SGC is targeting the third quarter of next year to be listed at Muscat Securities Market (MSM). In 2016, the consortium of Mitsui & Co Ltd holding 50.1 per cent of the shares, ACWA Power and Dhofar International Development & Investment Holding Company (DIDIC) with 44.9 per cent and 5 per cent respectively, bagged the contract from the government to develop Sohar-3 Power Plant.

“The project is the second largest Power Plant in Oman with a net capacity of 1,710 megawatts”, Eng Abdullah Ali al Nofli (pictured), CEO SGC, said. He added that the work progress in the plant has reached a very advanced stage after completing the construction work, and commencing the commissioning and testing phase.

The plant — strategically located at the Port of Sohar — is connected to a new constructed power transmission network with a capacity of 400 kV, which contributes to the commercial and industrial boom in Al Batinah North Governorate and the entire country.

“With total investments of $ 957 million (approximately RO 368 million), SGC’s role does not stop at the economic growth level of the country, but extends to the environmental level through the company’s commitment to all safety systems, rules and regulations to preserve the environment.

The company also committed towards In-Country Value approach and accordingly allocated more than 21.6 per cent of the total construction contracts value, amounting for RO 65.4 million to local companies”, Al Nofli said. The company is also committed to provide training opportunities to Omani students and graduates.

Sohar-3 Power Plant operates on high efficiency basis using the latest technologies with a natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant, a system that reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the consumption of natural gas used in generating electricity, thereby raising the efficiency in operation and produce low cost electricity to government.

Shinas Generating Company (SGC) was established in 2016 after the consortium of Mitsui & Co Ltd, ACWA Power and Dhofar International Development & Investment Holding Company (DIDIC) and signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with state-owned Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) on March 1, 2016. Under the PPA, the consortium builds, owns and operates the power plant and sell power to OPWP for a period of 15 years from 2019.

Al Nofli said the plant will commence its commercial operations in the first quarter of 2019. Later that year, the company will present an attractive investment opportunity — in the light of pre-existing long term agreement with OPWP — by offering 40 per cent of its shares in a planned Initial Public Offering in the third quarter of 2019.

