SMEs represent 94% of industry in Sultanate

Muscat, Feb 18 – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) is a key link between government and business to ensure continuous cooperation to activate economic movement in the fields of trade and industry, said Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman, OCCI. Speaking at the 45th anniversary of OCCI on Monday, he highlighted the organisation’s efforts to develop Oman’s private sector and make it a key partner in economic and sustainable development. The ceremony was held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, in the presence of their highnesses, ministers, under-secretaries, heads of federations of chambers of commerce and industry in the GCC and Arab countries.

Al Yousef said: “OCCI, as the official representative of the Omani private sector domestically and internationally, is party to all decisions taken in the interest of this sector.” He said the idea of establishing the chamber in the Sultanate followed clarity in the direction the country’s economic activity would take based on the principle of free economy within the framework of the law set by the state under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. “The policy of supporting and encouraging the private sector has emerged the need for a specific body to take care of the interests of the employers.”

He said: “OCCI plays a key role in supporting national economy through several aspects, including preparation of studies to understand the factors affecting economic growth as well as promoting investment opportunities.” As part of the celebrations, a photography exhibition highlighting the chamber’s progress in the past 45 years was documented and published in the Al Khorrah magazine. The past board of directors and 45 senior employees of the OCCI were honoured on the occasion. The size of the Omani private sector has increased more than 141 times in the past 40 years from 2,425 in 1975 to 343,386 at the end of 2016.

Small and medium-sized enterprises category represent 94 per cent of the total institutions in the country. The OCCI building in Ruwi was inaugurated on December 9, 1984 by His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Council of Ministers. In June 1989, Rajha bint Mahmoud bint Mohammed was elected one of the board of directors of OCCI, and the first Omani and Gulf woman to hold the post. OCCI has introduced several e-services for membership registration, renewal of membership, extraction of a certificate (replacement allowance), change of name, change of categories, information request and booking halls at the chamber building.