Sizzling Sarco crowned Senior Cup champions, Muscat down Al Turki

MUSCAT: Sarco’s superb winning streak culminated in title triumph as they clinched the T20 Senior Cup Knockout crown, beating Zawawi Powertech Engineering by 10 wickets in a one-sided final at Muscat Municipality ground 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

The victory followed moments of celebration as the Sarco captain received the winner’s trophy from Pankaj Khimji, senior member, Oman Cricket Board, who was the chief guest at the awards ceremony.

Opting to bat first, Zawawi failed to post a challenging total, folding up for a paltry 105 in 17.5 overs. Asif Abdul al Balushi top-scored with 28 off 31. Sarco skipper Zahid Hafiz continued his brilliant form with the ball with a magnificent spell of 5 for 18, while Jetheesha Shridhara took 2 for 20. Sarco raced to the target without losing any wicket, scoring 109 in 11.3 overs thanks to highly entertaining 79 not out off 44 by Rakesh Patel. Tosim Khan remained unbeaten on 22 off 26.

Brief scores: Zawawi Powertech Engineering 105 all out in 17 overs (Asif Abdul al Balushi 28 – 2×4; Zahid Hafiz 5-18, Jetheesha Shridhara 2-20) lost to Sarco 109 for 0 in 11.3 overs (Rakesh Patel 79 not out – 10×4, 2×6, Tosim Khan 22 not out – 2×4) by 10 wickets

Ayaan powers Muscat

past Al Turki

Ayaan Khan’s brilliance fetched Muscat CT yet another victory as it trounced Al Turki NMC by 34 runs in a Premier Division T20 League game at the Ministry of Sports grassy ground 1 on Friday.

Invited to bat first, Muscat scored 171 for 3 in 20 overs thanks to stroke-filled 75 not out off 41 by Ayaan. Opener Rajeshkumar Ranpura remained unbeaten too, scoring 62 off 46. Left-arm spinner Ajay Lalcheta claimed all the three wickets to fall for 17 runs in his spell.

Al Turki found the going tough against some tight bowling by Muscat, managing to score only 137 for 8 in 20 overs. Twinkle Bhandari top-scored with 54 off 48 while Ajay Lalcheta struck 31 off 26. Ganesh Narsumaiyya bagged 3 for 35.

Brief scores: Muscat CT 171 for 3 in 20 overs (Ayaan Khan 75 not out – 4×4, 5×6, Rajeshkumar Ranpura 62 – 6×4, 2×6; Ajay Lalcheta 3-17) defeated Al Turki NMC 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Twinkle Bhandari 54 – 4×4, Ajay Lalcheta 31 – 4×4; Ganesh Narsumaiyya 3-35) by 34 runs.

