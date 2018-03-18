Sidhu apologises to Manmohan for past remarks

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday publicly apologised to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his past remarks on him, terming him both “a Sardar and also Asardar (effective)”.

“I want to apologise to Sardar Manmohan Singh with my head hanging down… I want to say that Sardar Manmohan Singh, what your maun (silence) has done, the noise made by BJP could not do so,” he said in his address at the 84th Congress Plenary session.

“I realised it (about UPA’s achievements) after 10 years, Sir. But, you will say it is better late than never. I wish to say something about your silence,” said Sidhu.

Heaping further praise on the former PM, Sidhu also said: “Sir, you can become an astrologer, you had predicted a 2 per cent fall in GDP and it did…” — IANS

