Shura to take part in GCC Jeddah meet

Muscat: The Majlis Ash’shura will participate in the GCC meet of parliamentary heads in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday Oman delegation will be led by Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the Majlis Ash’shura. The meeting will discuss role of the legislative councils in promoting sustainable development, the bylaws of the GCC parliamentary committee on enhancing relations with the European Parliament and mechanisms for dealing with reports issued by the international parliamentary bodies on the GCC countries. It will also consider the formation of a committee to cooperate with the parliaments of Latin American countries and discuss investment in the human resources of the GCC countries. — ONA

