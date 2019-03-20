Shoukri praises HM the Sultan efforts to solve regional, international issues

Muscat: Sameh Shoukri, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, praised the efforts of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in solving many regional and international issues. He described the role of the Sultanate as “positive and influential”.

He said in an interview with the Oman News Agency (ONA) that the Omani-Egyptian relations are “brotherly, historical and well-established” that reflect the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, of the Arab Republic of Egypt, pointing out that his Majesty’s wisdom contributed to enhancing Arab solidarity through understanding and dialogue, adding that his country appreciates the positions of the Sultanate and its positive role towards Arab issues and that Egypt and the Sultanate have a common vision in this regard.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister referred to the recent meeting between His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, saying that the meeting aims at boosting cooperation between the two countries to wider horizons and exploring new opportunities in many fields to benefit both sides.

He pointed out that the two countries have many economic resources, pointing to the existence of joint cooperation in the areas of ports and economic zones, industrial and maritime navigation which will be reflected positively on trade cooperation.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister spoke about the meeting with Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. He said that they reviewed the challenges facing the region, especially the conflicts that still persist in a number of Arab countries and the great challenges related to combating terrorism in all its forms.

He stressed that the two sides have a similar vision on how to resolve conflicts and intensify efforts to counter terrorism and work towards stability, adding that the role played by the Arab League and its role in enhancing Arab solidarity aimed at finding common ground for formulating stable political, cultural and economic positions were also discussed.

In response to a question about Syria’s return to the Arab League, he explained that his country “has no conditions for the return of Syria” and that Cairo and Damascus have strong relations. He added “I have worked over the past years to call for containing the crisis and spare Syria and its people the scourge of war and destruction and the risks associated with the work of terrorist organizations on the Syrian territories. I also called for the strengthening of what would stabilize the unity and sovereignty of Syria.”

Commenting on the deal of the century , Sameh Shoukri, Egyptian Foreign Minister, said that the deal “has not yet been announced for Egypt to take position”, stressing his country’s support for restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. That there should be solutions within the framework of international resolutions of the Security Council. He also stressed the importance of consensus between the parties to the conflict because this will bring peace to the region. –ONA