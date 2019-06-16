Shihab al Habsi bags 3 cups at Formula 4 races in Thailand

Buriram: International champion Shihab bin Ahmed al Habsi won 3 cups in the 2019 Formula 4 South East Asia Championship (the fourth season of the Formula 4 South east Asia Championship) held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, with the participation of 12 competitors.

Shihab al Habsi came in first place with a high level and performance that was praised by all the Asian champions. The Asian victory comes ahead of the fourth round of the European formula 4 Championship, which will be held at Ricardo Tormo circuit in Spain from June 20 to 24