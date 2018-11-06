Local 

Shell’s convenience store relaunched in Athaiba

MUSCAT: In response to customers’ demands, Shell Oman Marketing Company has recently launched the revamped version of the iconic brand “Shell Select”, Oman’s first ever convenience store. This comes in line with Shell Oman’s long-term strategy for non-fuel retailing. The first of the company’s revamped Shell Select was inaugurated at Shell Athaiba Service Station by Istvan Kapitany, Executive Vice-President of Retail in Global Shell Group. The launch was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Mahmood al Balushi, Shell Oman’s CEO, and other senior representatives from the company. Additional Shell Select stores are also planned in the pipeline throughout the Sultanate.
Khalid al Awaisi, Retail Country Manager in Shell Oman, commented: “This is the first of the company’s modern generation 5 Select stores that we are bringing to our customers in Oman. We know that our customers’ needs have continuously been evolving. Therefore, we work hard to meet and exceed their expectations. With the return of the much-loved Shell Select brand, we are excited to offer a revamped and quality experience for our customers all over again to make their life journeys better.”
Shell Select was the Sultanate’s first ever 24/7 convenience store which opened first in Al Khuwair in September 1996. Since then, Shell Select became a benchmark for convenience stores in the fuel marketing retail industry. The brand became synonym for quality and pleasant environment with quick and easy shopping experience.

