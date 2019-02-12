Shell Oman wins Oman Air fuel supply deal

As the company continues its effort to reposition its business and improve its market share with stronger margins, Shell Oman Marketing Company (Shell Oman), a subsidiary of Europe’s largest oil and gas company Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said in a filing to Muscat Securities Market yesterday that it has been awarded a tender to supply Oman Air, the Sultanate’s national carrier, with aviation fuel with a volume share of 50 per cent to commence on March 1, 2019.

The award represents a significant increase in volume share from Shell Oman’s previous 20 per cent position, it said.

Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Shell Oman, stated: “This tender award, as well as our sole operatorship of the fuel farms at both Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport, is testament to our high standards in Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE), operational and competitive commercial terms.”

“Shell Oman is honoured to be partnering with Oman Air in working together to help grow and develop Oman’s aviation industry for the benefit of the Sultanate and its people,” the CEO added.

In 2017, Shell’s aviation business won the fuel concession contract for the Salalah Airport for 10 years while also securing sole operatorship at the airport.

Shell Oman also continues to operate at Petroleum Development Oman’s (PDO) remote airfields as sole operator providing services to PDO’s chartered flights and visiting aircraft.

