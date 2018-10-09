Shell Oman inks pact for supply of Made-in-Oman lube packs

Shell Oman Marketing Company has signed an agreement with National Plastic Factory (NPF) to be one of its main packs suppliers for lubricants.

With this, NPF will be the first Omani manufacturer and supplier of packs for Shell Oman’s Oil Lubes Blending Plant, the only ISO-certified facility of its kind in Oman that produces Made-In-Oman Shell-branded lubricants for local and international markets.

Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi, CEO of Shell Oman and Rajesh Babu, CEO of National Plastic Factory, signed the agreement at a ceremony that took place at Shell Oman’s office in Mina Al Fahal.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi commented: “Sustainable development is in Shell Oman’s DNA and its business practices, and the signing of this agreement with NPF is a concrete example of our endeavour to continuously generate In-Country Value in our activities and supply chains.”

“In addition to contributing to the creation of business and job opportunities in the Sultanate, this agreement will enhance our operational efficiency by facilitating shorter delivery time for lubricants and lower transportation cost; thereby increasing inventory optimisation. Moreover, shorter travelling distances will contribute to reducing road safety risks,” he explained.

Rajesh Babu, CEO of National Plastic Factory said: “The signing of this agreement is a milestone for our company in Oman. Shell Oman Marketing commitment to ICV, has been the main driver in the realisation of this agreement. “

