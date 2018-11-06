Shell launches Select stores after revamp

Muscat: Shell Oman Marketing Company has recently launched the revamped version of Shell Select. This comes in line with Shell Oman’s long-term strategy for non-fuel retailing.

The first of the company’s revamped Shell Select was inaugurated at Shell Azaiba Service Station by Istvan Kapitany, executive vice president of retail in Global Shell Group.

The launch was attended by Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi, Shell Oman’s CEO, and other senior representatives from the Company. Additional Shell Select stores are also planned in the pipeline throughout the Sultanate.

Khalid Al Awaisi, Retail Country Manager in Shell Oman, said, “This is the first of the Company’s modern Generation 5 Select stores that we are bringing to our customers in Oman. We know that our customers’ needs have continuously been evolving. Therefore, we work hard to meet and exceed their expectations. With the return of the much-loved Shell Select brand, we are excited to offer a revamped and quality experience for our customers all over again to make their life journeys better”.

Shell Select provides the iconic consumer-focused convenience store experience to customers. It features a broad range of high-quality food and beverages with “deli by Shell” counter. The store also offers family-friendly PlayStation corner as well as Ferrari merchandise and self-service machines for banking, utilities and telecommunication.

Shell Select was the Sultanate’s first ever 24/7 convenience store which opened first in Al Khuwair in September 1996. Since then, Shell Select became a benchmark for convenience stores in the fuel marketing retail industry. The brand became synonym for quality and pleasant environment with quick and easy shopping experience.