Shaheen Air starts new flights to Faisalabad

April 6 – Shaheen Air International (SAI) will start non-stop flights between Faisalabad and Muscat, launching its first weekly flight from Sunday April 15, 2018, said a release from the company.

Flight NL758 will depart Faisalabad every Sunday at 7pm and arrive in Muscat at 9 pm whereas the flight NL759 will depart from Muscat every Sunday at 10pm and arrive at Faisalabad at 2am Monday.

The airline will be the first to operate direct flight on this route with an Airbus A320.

“There is an overwhelming demand for travel between Pakistan and Oman due to the existence of strong relations between the two countries. The maiden flight to Faisalabad from Muscat will mark a significant milestone for enhancing such ties and also benefit the Pakistani diaspora residing in Oman.

Expanding operations on the Pakistan-Oman route is in line with Shaheen growth strategy outlined for Oman. It’s pertinent to mention here that Shaheen has recently modernized its fleet with the inclusion of seven Airbus A319,” the company said.

