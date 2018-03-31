LATEST NEWS Local Oman 

Shahabaz enthralls gazal lovers in Muscat

Muscat: Shahabaz Aman, a prominent singer from India, enthralled audience with his soul-stirring and stunning musical performance at the Middle East College, Muscat on Friday.
The Kerala based musician, who is in Muscat in connection with Smrithi-2018, sang gazals and classic Hindi songs much to the delight of the audience during his performance.
Shahabaz serenaded the audiences with hits like Soja Rajkumari, Mehdi Hassan’s Rafta Rafta, Bachpan ki muhabbat among others. People across age groups grooved to his music throughout the three-hour concert.
Shahabaz was accompanied by prominent musicians Rajesh Cherthala, Roshan and Polson.
Smrithi, a Muscat-based collective, felicitated the singer for winning this year’s best singer award by the government of Kerala government.

