Seminar sheds light on traffic safety

NIZWA, March 17 –

A traffic safety seminar titled ‘Your traffic awareness is your responsibility’ was held in Nizwa recently. It discussed all aspects of traffic safety, and causes and treatment of traffic accidents.

Held at the Hall of the Omani Women’s Association in Nizwa as part of the activities of the Shell Road Safety Award, the seminar was organised by Al Shatha bint Jaber School and Madinat Al Elm School.

It was held under the auspices of Shaikh Hamad bin Salim al Aghbari, Wali of Nizwa, in the presence of Sulaiman bin Abdullah al Salmi, Director-General of Education in Al Dakhiliyah.

The seminar dealt with the religious, traffic and social aspects of the problem.

Religious preacher Abdulrahman bin Said al Abri dealt with the keenness of Islam to save the self from all that causes harm. He spoke about the importance of restraint, in terms of regulations, to reduce the impact of traffic accidents and the preservation of property, as well as observance of customs in all cases.

On the traffic side, Lt Hamad bin Shams al Harthi discussed some of the most important precautions that must be taken during the use of vehicles and the importance of complying with the laws and traffic regulations established by the Royal Oman Police.

He discussed the most important reasons that lead to traffic accidents. He pointed at the importance of efforts to find practical solutions to reduce traffic accidents.

Nasra bint Abdullah al Mahrouqi, a psychologist in the Directorate-General for Social Development in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, spoke about the role played by family in educating individuals in the use of vehicles.

She stressed the importance of learning traffic safety, through the practices of parents when they drive and their commitment to the laws so that the child will develop a traffic culture from childhood.

She mentioned the psychological effects of accidents as a point that has not been mentioned in detail since most of the talk is about economic aspects and loss of life.

The seminar also included an accompanying exhibition, which included the activities of the two schools in the field of traffic safety awareness.

