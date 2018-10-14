Seminar on women’s role

Muscat: A seminar titled ‘The Scientific Movement and Civilizational Role of Omani Women’ was held at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque on Saturday. Speaking at the seminar, Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, said that the Omani women have made significant progress in all fields of science as a result of the attention accorded to them by the government of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The rate of admission at higher education institutes has risen from 37.9 per cent in 2010-2011 to 73.1 per cent in 2017-2018, the minister said.

Related