Local 

Seminar on women’s role

Oman Observer

Muscat: A seminar titled ‘The Scientific Movement and Civilizational Role of Omani Women’ was held at Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque on Saturday. Speaking at the seminar, Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education, said that the Omani women have made significant progress in all fields of science as a result of the attention accorded to them by the government of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The rate of admission at higher education institutes has risen from 37.9 per cent in 2010-2011 to 73.1 per cent in 2017-2018, the minister said.

You May Also Like

Illegal supply of food to cafes, restaurants

Oman Observer Comments Off on Illegal supply of food to cafes, restaurants

Arrest made in SQU girls hostel trespassing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Arrest made in SQU girls hostel trespassing

31 Sharia-compliant firms approved by MSM

Oman Observer Comments Off on 31 Sharia-compliant firms approved by MSM