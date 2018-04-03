Seminar on NRAA role in preservation of documents

MUSCAT: The National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA) organised, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, on Tuesday a seminar on ‘NRAA and its Role in the Preservation and Maintenance of Documents: Service for Scientific and Intellectual Research’ and the documentary exhibition that embodies the march of education in the Sultanate.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Mustafa bin Abdul Latif, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, in the presence of Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, Chairman of NRAA, director-general of the Ministry of Education and a number of NRAA officials.

The seminar aims to instil the concept of documentation and its role in enhancing the national, scientific and cultural aspects. The role of NRAA is not limited to documentation and registration at a certain point. It is one of the most important institutions that have a role in defining the civilisational and historical aspects, as well as providing researchers and historians with documentation to support academic research; a service for scientific and intellectual research.

A presentation entitled ‘Memory of Nation’ was presented by the NRAA, which included an explanation of the cultural and political movement of Omani people through their historical heritage, as well as the international position of the Sultanate.

It also includes the role of the Sultanate in the preservation of documents and manuscripts, goals of reservation, classification of records and documents, how to preserve documents, how to document verbal documents, conferences and seminars that present specific topics.

The seminar also presented a number of working papers. — ONA

