Seminar highlights contribution of Blue Economy to GDP

MUSCAT, MAY 22 – The Sultanate has been keen on easing procedures for those who want to set up businesses in logistics, agriculture and fisheries, housing and real estate sectors. The aim is to improve the Sultanate’s ranking in the international indexes in order to attract foreign investments. This was the general opinion aired by participants of a seminar organised by Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) under the theme ‘The Blue Economy and its role in enhancing national economy’. It was disclosed at the seminar that the Sultanate has plans to promote ship catering services at its ports as it has the advantage of being strategically located between the East and West.

The speakers stressed the importance of completing the procedures of standard containers at the Sultanate’s ports without delay (not more than 8 hours). The Sultanate’s ports handle 4 million standard containers per annum and the Sultanate exported 68 million tonnes of solid materials and 20 million tonnes of liquid materials in 2018. Dawood bin Sulaiman al Yahyaei, Director of Agriculture and Fisheries Development at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, said that the fishing fleet has exceeded 24,000 ships and boats.

The fishing sector contributes RO 266 million to the GDP and employs 4,611 Omanis, and the total investment value has reached RO 248 million. Aquaculture sector contributes RO 222 million to the GDP. With 26 fish farming projects already completed, the sector targets an annual production of 100,000 tonnes and 2,454 job opportunities for Omanis, Al Yahyaei said.

Pictures by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi