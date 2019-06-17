Seeb sign up Eid al Farsi, Al Ghassani and Basil

MUSCAT, June 17 – Seeb have boosted their squad strength by signing up national team players Eid al Farsi, Mohammed al Ghassani and Basil al Rawahi ahead of upcoming season 2019-10. The club announced the deals on their official twitter account as part of their preparations for the new season. The Muscat governorate club will appear in the top-tier Omantel League after an absence of four seasons.

The board members and fans of Seeb club are pinning high hopes on the team in the Omantel League. The three-time HM Cup winners succeeded with their negotiations with Eid al Farsi, who came from Al Oruba. Former striker of Saham, Mohammed al Ghassani will be a strong addition to the Seeb’s forward zone. And former youth star of Dhofar, Basil al Rawahi, will be a new skilled player at Seeb next season.

On the other hand, Omantel League champions Dhofar, announced their technical staff for the new season after the departure of Egyptian coach Mohammed Abdul Azeem. Yamin al Zalfani from Tunisia will head the coaching staff. Omar Hamooda will be the assistant coach, while Ramzi al Arfawi will be fitness trainer and Abdul Aziz Kanna will be the goalkeeping coach. The teams are bolstering their ammunition ahead of the new season. Nine-time champions Fanja will also be joining the fold after missing out on last season.