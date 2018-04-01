Seeb emerge U-17 basketball champs

Adil al Balushi –

MUSCAT, April 1 –

Seeb defeated Ahli Sidab Club to lift the Oman Basketball Association (OBA) League U-17 title at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts late on Saturday. In an exciting final match, Seeb beat Ahli Sidab 56-47 to lift the title.

Ahli Sidab settled for second place with the defeat and Sohar won the third place.

Idris bin Darwish al Farsi, board member of OBA, handed over the trophies and medals in the presence of board members of OBA and representatives of various clubs.

Zakriya al Wahaibi from Seeb club was named for the most valuable player (MVP) and the best three-points scorer, while Fahad al Ajmi from Sohar club got the top-scorer award.

“We are very proud of Seeb players’ performance in all categories. Seeb club did not miss the first three places in last 10 years,” Yousef al Wahaibi, vice-president of Seeb club, said.

“We believe in Seeb club that football is not the only sport to be focused. The philosophy of board is to provide equal importance to all sports. Succeeding in many sports will result in providing all national teams with talented players,” Al Wahaibi added.

“The basketball association is one of the best associations in organising different championship for U-17 and U-19 which will reflect positively in national teams in the future,” the vice-president of Seeb club concluded.

