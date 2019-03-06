Seeb beat Al Mudhaibi to lift U-21 title

MUSCAT, March 6 – Seeb beat Al Mudhaibi Club 2-0 to lift Shield crown of the Under-21 football league at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex late on Tuesday. Seeb began the match with a goal netted by Bader al Jabri in the 25th minute and Hassan al Fazari found the target to make it 2-0 for Seeb in the 76th minute. Al Bashayer were positioned third after they registered a narrow 1-0 win over Saham in the third-place match. Mazin al Hinai netted the winner for Al Bashayer club.

Champions Seeb team captain received the under-12 winners shield as team-mates collected the gold medals while Al Mudhaibi team players received silver medals. Al Bashayer club players got bronze medals for the third place. Khalid Ali al Jabri from Sports Military at the Sultan’s Armed Forces, was the chief guest for the final and gave away the trophies. The final match was attended by officials of Oman Football Association (OFA), both clubs representatives and other dignitaries.