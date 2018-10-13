Secretary General of Royal Court Affairs meets horse owners, trainers

Muscat: Horse racing in Oman has developed thanks to the wise vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, May God Protect Him, affirmed Nasr bin Humood al Kindi, secretary general of Royal Court Affairs, in a meeting between secretary general and horse owners and trainers from various provinces of Oman. This meeting was held before the launch of the horse racing season organised by Royal Horse Racing Club of Royal Court Affairs. The secretary general of Royal Court Affairs said that 2018/2019 season will include 20 horse racedays, and the first one will be organised on October 18, 2018 at Al Rahba racecourse of horse racing at Barka province.

He confirmed that the horse racing organising committee is ready and talked about horse racing and its developments and also efforts exerted by

Royal Court Affairs in field of horse labs and the cooperation with international labs outside Oman. He added that Royal Court Affairs saves no efforts in developing races. He also praised the cooperation of horse owners and trainers with Royal Horse Racing Club. After that, he answered questions raised by horse owners and trainers who thanked his excellency for the meeting which was attended by brigadier general Abdulrazak Abdulqaker Alshahwarzi, commander of Royal Cavalry, the general supervisor of horse racing, and also a number of officials from Royal Horse Racing Club.