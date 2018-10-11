Sears skips payments to vendors amid bankruptcy concerns

NEW YORK: Sears Holdings Corp has started to miss payments to vendors, adding to concerns about its future after sources said on Wednesday that the US department store operator was preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming days.

Three vendors said that Sears had missed scheduled payments to them in the last couple of weeks.

It was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was and how it would affect Sears’ supply chain ahead of the holiday shopping season. Vendors could stop shipments if they are worried Sears cannot pay, potentially sending the retailer into freefall.

“We went into business with them with our eyes open and knew this day would come one day,” said Arnold Kamler, CEO of Parsippany, New Jersey bike maker Kent International Inc. Kamler said he has withheld a shipment to Sears after it missed a regular payment last week for the first time. Sears did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Were Sears to file for bankruptcy, stocking shelves adequately could prove key to escaping liquidation. — Reuters

Related