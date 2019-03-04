SCP hosts workshop on sustainable development

Muscat: The Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) organised a workshop on Monday for preparing the Voluntary National Report on Sustainable Development plan 2030. The workshop aims to review the Sultanate’s readiness for submitting the Voluntary National Report, to be submitted during the upcoming session of the United Nations High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) of the Economic and Social Council in July 2019. Through the report, the Sultanate seeks to review the progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Objectives 2030. It reflects the commitment of the Sultanate to sustainable development to realise Oman vision 2040. The workshop aims at achieving the society participation principle for basic partnerships contributing in preparing the Voluntary National Reports that include different private and government units, civil society institutions, academic and parliamentary bodies. — ONA

