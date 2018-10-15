Local 

Scouts set for global ham radio, internet jamboree

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s scouts and guides will take part in the 61st Annual Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) and the 22nd Annual Jamboree on the Internet (JOTI) through the main station at the Al Buraimi College which will host both the events from October 19 to 22. The event will begin at 4 am on October 19 and runs till 4 am on October 22. JOTA-JOTI is the largest scouting event in the world with over 1.8 8 million scouts participating across 150 countries. Scouts and guides across the world connect with each other during JOTA-JOTI using the airwaves and the Internet. — ONA

