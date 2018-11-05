Local 

Scottish in Oman

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism in association with Oman From Horse Backs organised “Scottish in Oman” in Muttrah on Monday The event included camel and horse march with the participation of about 200 persons from several countries. The march set off from Al Bustan Beach in the Governorate of Muscat towards the Council of Oman Building and then to the Al Bustan Palace Hotel. The event included a heritage village, which displayed traditional handicrafts, Omani food, as well as horse and camel performances in the evening, accompanied by ‘Al Hambal and Al Tuhorab. — ONA

