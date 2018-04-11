Scientist opens book fair

A book fair was opened by India’s rocket scientist S Nambi Narayanan in Darsait on Wednesday. The event was attended by Indian Ambassador to Oman Indramani Pandey and delegates from both Omani and Indian communities.

The four-day-long book fair was organised under the auspices of Indian Embassy and Indian Social Club Oman by Al Bhaj Books. A part of the celebration of 70 years of India’s Independence, it is displaying some 50,000 titles in 12 different languages.

“The one habit I would recommend all parents to inculcate in children is reading,” said Nambi Narayanan. He will be addressing an invited audience at the Indian Social Club Hall on Thursday.

“The task of inculcating the habit of reading is the prime responsibility of parents; they are the first teachers in the life of a child,” Sathish Nambiar, Chairman of Indian Social Club, said.

“An infant can start uttering a few words at the eighth month. Once the baby masters his/her mother tongue, it’s easy to inculcate the habit of reading in them,” said Analpa Parnajpe, Head of Centre for Special Education at the ISM.

