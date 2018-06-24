Science and Technology Centre set for ‘Innovation Journey 2’

NIZWA, June 24 – The Science and Technology Centre in the Al Dakhiliyah Directorate of Education is set to hold the summer programme — Innovation Journey 2 — from July 1 at its premises in Nizwa.

The programme aims to provide knowledge and skills to refine scientific and practical abilities of students of all ages in various fields through specialised workshops.

The programme, whose slogan this year is, ‘A step towards your future’, will continue until the end of July.

The centre has prepared a number of programmes and workshops for both male and female students, besides teachers and employees from other sectors.

The events will take place at the Nanotechnology Workshop on July 1, targeting male students in Grades 10, 11 and 12. Similarly, workshops will be held for female students of the same grades.

Another workshop will target teachers, staff from other sectors and parents. They will conclude with a workshop targeting students of universities and colleges.

The second workshop is on alternative energy and electronics. The first workshop is for male students in Grades 8, 9, 10 and 11. Workshops will also be held for female students of the same grades.

The third workshop will be on oil and gas, targeting students of Grades 9 and 10.

There will be a workshop on 3D interactive learning and electronic blackmail for students of Grades 6, 7, 8 and 9.

A workshop on video editing and electronic blackmail will be held for students of Grades 9, 10 and 11.

A robotics workshop will be held at the close of the programme and target both male and female students of Grades 9 and 10.

