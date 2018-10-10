SCHOOLS IN DHOFAR CLOSED TODAY

The Directorate-General of Education announced that schools in the Governorate of Dhofar will remain closed on Thursday, corresponding to October 11, due to the tropical condition and based on coordination between the Directorate-General of Education in the governorate and the sub-committee of civil defence. This comes to ensure the safety of students and staff, and within the framework of some schools being in the governorate are earmarked as housing centres for citizens, after communication with officials in the Ministry of Education.

