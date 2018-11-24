School Chess Festival to begin tomorrow with 1,200 participants

MUSCAT, Nov 24 – As many as 1,200 players will take part at the School Chess Festival which will begin on Monday in all the governorates of the Sultanate. Oman Schools Sports Association in cooperation with Oman Chess Committee (OCC) finalised all the preparations to begin the festival which is sponsored by Al Zubair Corporation. The competitions will start on Monday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. The second edition of School Chess Festival is being organised after two successful editions. Also, the chess festival is one of Oman Schools Sports Association plans to boost chess sports among the students in close coordination with OCC. 1,200 students will participate in the chess festival and they distributed it to 12 different locations.

All the participants will be representing 215 schools from the Sultanate. Ten schools will participate from Muscat, Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi governorates. 59 schools from north al Batinah, 35 schools from south al Sharqiyah, 30 schools from south al Batinah, 16 schools from Dhofar, 14 schools from al Wusta, 8 schools from Musandam and South al Sharqiyah and five schools from al Dakhiliyah. Shaikh Khalid Mohammed al Zubair, Board member and Managing Director at Al Zubair Corporation, will be the chief guest for the final ceremony of the festival for Muscat governorate.

Related