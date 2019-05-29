Sayyid Shihab to take part in Saudi summits

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said will head to Saudi Arabia to lead the Sultanate’s delegation taking part in deliberations of the GCC and Arab emergency summits scheduled to be held in Mecca on Thursday, and the 14th session of the Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held on Friday. HH Sayyid Shihab will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Dr Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issaee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt, its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League, among others. — ONA

