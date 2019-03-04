Sayyid Haitham receives German bishop

His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, received Bishop Frank Otfried July, Chairperson of the German National Committee of the Lutheran World Federation (GNC/LWF), in Muscat on Monday. The meeting was attended by Sayyid Faisal bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Adviser to the Minister of Heritage and Culture. Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, also recieved Bishop July. They discussed the importance of dialogue among religions and coexistence in supporting security and stability around the world.The GNC/LWF Chairperson hailed the Sultanate’s policy that calls for moderation and tolerance, as well as establishing friendship and cooperation relations with all countries and nations. — ONA

