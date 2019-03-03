Sayyid Fahd receives Bishop Frank

Head stories 

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday received Bishop Frank Otfried July, Chairperson of the German National Committee of the Lutheran World Federation (GNC/LWF), who is currently visiting the Sultanate. HH Sayyid Fahd reviewed the Sultanate’s firm policy under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos based on major interest in foreign relations particularly in relation to encouraging rapprochement among religions, communication with civilisations, adopting understanding and dialogue with countries around the world. Bishop Frank hailed the good efforts of His Majesty and the moderate policy being pursued by the Sultanate, as well as extending a bridge of friendship with all nations, which has gained the Sultanate esteem of all. — ONA

