Sayyid Badr, Williamson visit Musandam

Khasab: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom (UK), visited the Governorate of Musandam on Sunday. The visit included Musandam Sector Command, Khasab Airbase and Musandam Naval Base. Williamson was briefed on the assignments and duties carried out by the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) at Musandam Sector. Sayyid Badr and the guest were accompanied by Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and the UK delegation. — ONA

