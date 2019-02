Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, was briefed today on the sessions and panel discussions of the 4th Industrial Revolution and Work Future. The symposium is held by the National Defence College (NDC) since 24 February as part of the College’s plans with the participation of government agencies and private sector institutions.

Sayyid Badr was accompanied by Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Maj Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al Junaibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) and Maj Gen Hamad bin Nasser al Nabhani, Secretary-General of Military Affairs at the Royal Office.

Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, NDC Commandant, welcomed the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs and the attendees. He praised the minister’s interest in following up the NDC curriculum and programmes to achieve its mission in grooming both military and civil leaders.

The minister and the attendees were briefed on the themes of the symposium, the objectives of its implementation, the mechanism and stages of implementation and the preparations made by the NDC to organise the symposium, in coordination with the concerned authorities. — ONA

