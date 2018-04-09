Sayyid Badr receives Qatari official

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Monday Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Hassan al Sulaiti, Commander of the Qatar Emiri Naval Force and his accompanying delegation who are currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed the aspects of cooperation between the two sisterly countries and discussed a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) also received in his office on Monday Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Hassan al Sulaiti.

The two sides reviewed the existing military relations between the two brotherly countries and means of promoting them.

They also exchanged viewpoints and discussed matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Commodore Shamis bin Mohammed al Habsi, Assistant SAF Chief of Staff for Administration, senior officers at COSAF and the Military Attaché at the Qatari Embassy in Muscat.

Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) also received in his office Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Hassan al Sulaiti.

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations. They also discussed a range of issues of common concern between the RNO and the Qatar Emiri Naval Force. The meeting was attended by Commodore Said bin Abdullah al Saeedi, RNO Senior Staff Officer, Commodore Khamis bin Salim al Jabri, Director-General for Operations and Plans at the RNO and the Military Attaché of the Qatari Embassy in Muscat.

Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Hassan al Sulaiti and his accompanying delegation visited the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum at Bait Al Falaj Castle, accompanied by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of the Military Protocols and Public Relations at COSAF escorted them in a tour to various sections of the museum.

The guest and his accompanying delegation viewed the historic manuscripts and models, as well as the Omani architecture in Bait Al Falaj Castle. They were also briefed on the progress enjoyed by SAF during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. At the end of the visit, the guest signed the visitor’s book, expressing his delight to visit the SAF Museum and view the Sultanate’s civilised heritage, as well as aspects of progress and growth. — ONA

