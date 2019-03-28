Sayyid Asaad to lead Sultanate at Arab Summit

MUSCAT: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, to head to Tunisia on Friday to lead the Sultanate’s delegation taking part in deliberations of the 30th Arab Summit scheduled to be held at the Tunisian capital on Sunday.

HH Sayyid Asaad will be accompanied by an official delegation comprising of Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Saud bin Ali al Ruqaishi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Tunisia, Khalifa bin Hamad al Badi, Adviser at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office, Saif bin Ahmed al Sawafi, Adviser at HH Sayyid Asaad’s Office, Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issa’ee, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt, its Permanent Delegate to the Arab League and other officials.

— ONA

