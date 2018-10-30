Main Oman 

Sayyid Asaad receives Vice President of German Bundestag

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office today Thomas Oppermann, Vice President of the German Bundestag.

Cordial conversations were exchanged during the meeting. The good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Federal Republic of Germany, as well as aspects of the existing cooperation between them were reviewed in several fields to serve the joint interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the Advisor at Sayyid Asaad Office and the German Ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA

 

