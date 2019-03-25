Sayyid Asaad receives Qatari Ambassador

Muscat: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received in his office on Monday Ali bin Fahad al Hajri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed the good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the State of Qatar and the existing cooperation between the two sides in various fields to serve the joint interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General and the Advisers at the Office of Sayyid Asaad. –ONA