Sayyid Asaad receives invitation to visit Iran

Muscat: Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan received an invitation from Eshaq Jahangiri, Iranian First Vice President to visit Iran.

The invitation was handed over to Sayyid Asaad by Dr Mohammad Reza Nuri, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Sultanate when Sayyid Asaad received him here today.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General and the two advisors at Sayyid Asaad’s Office. –ONA

