Sayyid Asaad arrives in Tunis

Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs, and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, arrived in Tunis on Friday for the Arab League summit on Sunday. Upon the arrival, HH Sayyid Asaad was received by Adviser to Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and a number of Tunisian officials.

HH Sayyid Asaad is accompanied by an official delegation comprising of Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi,

Minister of Legal Affairs, Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Saud bin Ali al Ruqaishi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Tunisia, advisers at his office and other officials. — ONA

