NEW YORK: A refinery in Saudi Arabia has shipped its RBOB gasoline to the United States for the first time, a potential precursor for more deliveries to a region where prices are currently at seasonal three-year highs.

The 400,000 barrels-per-day Jubail Satorp refinery, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and French company Total, said in its verified Twitter account that it sent the shipment of reformulated blendstock gasoline — commonly called RBOB — to the United States. It did not say whether those barrels had arrived yet, and its exact destination was unclear.

The shipment is unusual because when Satorp was founded in 2008, it was not expected to send RBOB to the United States, as Saudi gasoline demand remained strong, said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy Aspects in New York.

Satorp was not immediately available for comment. Motor gasoline inventories in the United States fell to about 239 million barrels in the week to July 6, according to US Energy Department data. Stockpiles were up from the same time last year, when inventories totaled 235.7 million barrels.

— Reuters

