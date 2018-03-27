Oman flays attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Sultanate of Oman expresses deep regret at the escalation of unjustified violence in Yemen, in particular the firing of ballistic missiles at cities in Saudi Arabia, while intensive regional and international efforts and consultations are being conducted to reach political solutions to the war in Yemen.

A statement released by from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), said, “To void escalation that could destroy efforts to find political and humanitarian solutions to achieve security and stability for the brotherly Yemeni people and maintain regional and international peace and security.”

Share on: WhatsApp