Sandstorm engulfs Bidiya main road

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has informed about the layers of sand spread over the main road in Bidiya in both directions.

It has urged the motorists to be careful, reduce speed limits and follow road safety guidelines.

Located, 233km from Muscat, Bidiya is known for the sand dunes that attract tourists from within and and outside Oman. There are some ancient forts spread over Bidiyah, including the Al Muntarib Fort which was renowned by the Ministry of Culture.A

Another popular domestic holiday destination, Wadi Bani Khalid, is about 40km from the town by road.