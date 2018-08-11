Samsung unwraps Galaxy Note 9 with bigger screen, AI

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has finally been unveiled, with a range of new features such as an AI camera and a new S Pen.

The Galaxy Note 9 looks very much like its predecessor, but with a slightly bigger screen at 6.4 inches.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 like the Galaxy S9, with internal storage options of either 128 GB or 512 GB.

Galaxy Note 9 is offering a longer battery life, promising that the smartphone can go all day without needing a recharge.

The AI camera allows the smartphone to recognise what the user is trying to take a picture of, such as whether it is a selfie or an outdoor shot.

The Galaxy Note 9 will then automatically adjust the camera’s settings to capture the best possible photo.

The new S Pen establishes a Bluetooth connection with the Galaxy Note 9, allowing the stylus to double as a remote control.

Current uses include taking pictures, playing music, and navigating presentations, with developers inviting to create more applications for the upgraded S Pen.

The Galaxy Note 9 will be the first Samsung smartphone with the upgraded Bixby right out of the box.

Samsung claimed that the digital assistant is now better at processing natural, predicting the needs of users, and answering with quick response times.

Bixby had a rough start, and while the improvements are significant, Bixby 2.0 might have a hard time catching up to the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

Contrary to previous reports, Fortnite Mobile will not be exclusive to the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4.

